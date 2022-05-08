Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

AOSL traded down $6.66 on Friday, reaching $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,913 shares of company stock worth $4,055,047. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOSL. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

