Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) versus Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Head to Head Survey

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) and Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Quidel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A Quidel 43.26% 56.46% 44.21%

25.5% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Quidel shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Quidel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Quidel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 7.60 -$9.80 million N/A N/A Quidel $1.70 billion 2.42 $704.23 million $23.69 4.15

Quidel has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Teknova.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Teknova and Quidel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Quidel 0 0 2 1 3.33

Alpha Teknova presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 173.33%. Quidel has a consensus price target of $143.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.49%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Quidel.

Summary

Quidel beats Alpha Teknova on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Teknova (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye. The company also provides Triage MeterPro, a portable testing platform that enables physicians to promote enhanced health outcomes, as well as the detection of certain drugs of abuse; Triage BNP test for use on Beckman Coulter lab analyzers; and Triage TOX drug screen, which provides results for the presence of drug and/or the major metabolites in urine. In addition, it offers traditional cell lines, specimen collection devices, media, and controls for use in laboratories that culture and test for various human viruses, including respiratory and herpes family viruses; and cell-based products comprising tubes, shell vials, and multi-well plates. Further, the company provides biomarkers, which include clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and the evaluation of bone resorption/formation; and enzyme linked immunosorbent assays and reagents for the detection of activation products. Additionally, it offers Lyra molecular real-time polymerase chain reaction assays; Solana, an amplification and detection system; Savanna, an automated in vitro molecular diagnostic platform; and Virena, a wireless cellular data management and surveillance system. The company markets its products through distributors and direct sales force for use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail and urgent care clinics, pharmacies, and wellness screening centers. Quidel Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

