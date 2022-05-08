Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) versus EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Head to Head Analysis

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) and EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power N/A -18.72% -1.93% EDP – Energias de Portugal N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Altus Power and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million 12.50 $5.91 million N/A N/A EDP – Energias de Portugal $17.73 billion 1.06 $776.96 million N/A N/A

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Altus Power and EDP – Energias de Portugal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 1 2 0 2.67 EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 0 7 0 3.00

Altus Power currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 101.20%. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a consensus price target of $53.92, indicating a potential upside of 13.49%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than EDP – Energias de Portugal.

Volatility and Risk

Altus Power has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EDP – Energias de Portugal beats Altus Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc. operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal (Get Rating)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. The company is also involved in the commercialization of natural gas. It has an installed capacity of 25 GW; and serves 8.7 million electricity customers and 0.7 million gas customers. The company also operates 378,155kilometers of distribution network lines. In addition, it offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, and energy services, as well as manages real estate assets. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

