America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72, Fidelity Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 27,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,143. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 19.18, a current ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a market cap of $390.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 55,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

