American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $42.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $351,992.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

