American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $351,992.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

