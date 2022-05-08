Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.