Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMRX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. 823,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

