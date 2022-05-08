Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,195 shares of company stock worth $1,108,582. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,936 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 210,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMPH opened at $32.71 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

