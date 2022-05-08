Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.25. Argo Group International reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.10 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37. Argo Group International has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

