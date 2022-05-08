Analysts Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

NYSE B opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 331,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

