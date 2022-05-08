Analysts Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Announce $2.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings per share of $3.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $11.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Argus decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $123.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

