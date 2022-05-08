Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

MANH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $123.84. 536,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,362. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $120.79 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.95. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

