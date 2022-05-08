Analysts Anticipate Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The business had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $8,468,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $2,967,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $8,757,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $24,776,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $3,155,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

