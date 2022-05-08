Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to Announce $1.59 EPS

Brokerages expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.90. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $10.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.97.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,868 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,741. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $456.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.22, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $438.12 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $528.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.87.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.