Analysts Anticipate Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillsoft will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skillsoft.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $176.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million.

SKIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $457,500,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skillsoft by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 1,483,851 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Skillsoft by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after buying an additional 843,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKIL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.02. 484,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. Skillsoft has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $12.88.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

