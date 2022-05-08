Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Post $0.40 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Tapestry reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 197,058 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 157,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,577 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

