Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. AdaptHealth reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $702.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.15 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.47. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $30.33.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

