Analysts Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Barrett Business Services reported earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.
NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $76.67 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.43. The firm has a market cap of $560.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
About Barrett Business Services (Get Rating)
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
