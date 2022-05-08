Analysts Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Barrett Business Services reported earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $76.67 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.43. The firm has a market cap of $560.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.