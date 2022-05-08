Analysts Expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,545,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,778. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $111,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,781.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,547,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 863,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,117,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,573 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,988,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 134,813 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,188 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

