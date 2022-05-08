Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) will report sales of $44.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.49 million to $45.30 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $41.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $183.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $184.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $203.38 million, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $206.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,655,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $389.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.88. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

