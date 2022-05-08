Analysts Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Announce $3.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.68 and the lowest is $2.98. ConocoPhillips reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $14.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.08 to $21.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $22.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.74. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $107.71. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.51%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

