Analysts Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Post $1.66 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) will report $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $141.08 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.43 and its 200-day moving average is $152.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

