Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

DISH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $5.26 on Friday, hitting $22.22. 13,288,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,418. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.92. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,417,000 after purchasing an additional 286,601 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after purchasing an additional 527,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68,530 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 437,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,312,000 after purchasing an additional 115,532 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

