Analysts Expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 17.89%.

E has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($15.47) to €14.90 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.74) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ENI by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

E stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. ENI has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

