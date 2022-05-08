Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) to report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.92. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $249,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $182,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,735 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $111,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,096 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.49. 2,882,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

