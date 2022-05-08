Analysts Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.79 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will report $79.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.40 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $86.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $317.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.80 million to $331.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $362.00 million, with estimates ranging from $345.10 million to $377.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMST. B. Riley cut their price objective on HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 204,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 554.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 183,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 176,884 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 1,093.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 166,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in HomeStreet by 367.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.34%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

