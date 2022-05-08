Analysts Expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Announce $2.87 EPS

Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.91 and the lowest is $2.84. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings per share of $2.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $29,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.47. 483,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,993. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

