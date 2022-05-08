Analysts Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

PLYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

PLYM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.37. 616,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,875. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $897.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 270,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $7,933,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

