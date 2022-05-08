Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market also reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.