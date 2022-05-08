Analysts Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.92 billion and the lowest is $5.23 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $25.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.86 billion to $30.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.56% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Sunoco by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

