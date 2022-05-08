Analysts Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Post $0.99 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

TRU opened at $84.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average is $104.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in TransUnion by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $189,523,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TransUnion by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,129,000 after acquiring an additional 802,342 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in TransUnion by 2,382.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,623,000 after acquiring an additional 536,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.