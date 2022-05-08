Analysts Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. Utz Brands reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

In other news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 over the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after buying an additional 312,568 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after buying an additional 1,186,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,283,000 after buying an additional 1,326,565 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Utz Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,104,000 after buying an additional 108,967 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,119,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 104.77%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

