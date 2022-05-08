Analysts Expect Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Announce $5.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) to announce $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.92 and the highest is $6.81. Westlake posted earnings per share of $4.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake will report full year earnings of $19.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.21 to $24.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $17.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.10 to $17.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westlake.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.90. Westlake has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $141.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

In related news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,659 shares of company stock worth $6,477,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Westlake by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,530,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after buying an additional 62,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,498,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after buying an additional 308,896 shares during the period.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

