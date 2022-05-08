Analysts Set Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Price Target at $25.08

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.08.
API has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $706.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. Agora has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $49.32.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Agora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Agora by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Agora by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agora by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.
About Agora
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
