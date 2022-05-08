Analysts Set Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Price Target at $25.08

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.08.

API has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Agora alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $706.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. Agora has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Agora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Agora by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Agora by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agora by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Agora (Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.