Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Target Price at C$26.33

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

TSE ERO opened at C$16.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.11. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$170.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

