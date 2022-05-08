Analysts Set goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target at $204.00

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

EHMEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get goeasy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $89.66 on Friday. goeasy has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average is $124.07.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.