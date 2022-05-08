Analysts Set Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Target Price at $106.67

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPSEY. UBS Group raised Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ipsen from €87.00 ($91.58) to €105.00 ($110.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ipsen from €88.00 ($92.63) to €95.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, and chronic renal failure, as well as GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

