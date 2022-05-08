Analysts Set Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) PT at $425.00

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $425.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVZMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.57. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

