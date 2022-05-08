Analysts Set Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Price Target at $68.33

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

SDXAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sodexo from €100.00 ($105.26) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Sodexo stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

