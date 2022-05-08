Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT at $153.29

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.16. TMX Group has a 12-month low of $95.32 and a 12-month high of $116.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

