Analyzing Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 22.35% 21.79% 7.37% Hippo N/A -40.23% -18.98%

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Hippo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $639.78 million 7.55 $152.66 million $6.61 31.88 Hippo $91.20 million 10.49 -$371.40 million N/A N/A

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Risk and Volatility

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kinsale Capital Group and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $245.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.26%. Hippo has a consensus target price of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 177.51%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Hippo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

