Analyzing Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) & MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF – Get Rating) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

74.2% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lomiko Metals and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 MP Materials 0 0 7 0 3.00

Lomiko Metals presently has a consensus target price of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 464.66%. MP Materials has a consensus target price of $46.57, suggesting a potential upside of 23.56%. Given Lomiko Metals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than MP Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lomiko Metals and MP Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.36 million ($0.01) -5.49 MP Materials $331.95 million 20.16 $135.04 million $1.09 34.58

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals. Lomiko Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 3.38, meaning that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -44.32% -42.97% MP Materials 46.66% 22.67% 11.71%

Summary

MP Materials beats Lomiko Metals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lomiko Metals (Get Rating)

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products. In addition, the company holds a right to acquire 70% interest in the Bourier project that consists of 203 claims covering an area of approximately 10,252.20 hectares in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.