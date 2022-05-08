Analyzing Robinhood Markets (HOOD) & Its Competitors

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) is one of 53 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Robinhood Markets to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

This table compares Robinhood Markets and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $1.82 billion -$3.69 billion -0.92 Robinhood Markets Competitors $7.37 billion $1.55 billion 13.43

Robinhood Markets’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets. Robinhood Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Robinhood Markets and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 3 6 6 0 2.20 Robinhood Markets Competitors 533 2226 2251 71 2.37

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus target price of $21.02, suggesting a potential upside of 107.74%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 44.14%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -203.12% -39.39% -8.74% Robinhood Markets Competitors 18.80% 19.71% 5.61%

Summary

Robinhood Markets peers beat Robinhood Markets on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.