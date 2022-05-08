Analyzing TAAT Global Alternatives (TOBAF) and Its Competitors

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare TAAT Global Alternatives to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives’ competitors have a beta of 1.10, meaning that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

25.0% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TAAT Global Alternatives and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 TAAT Global Alternatives Competitors 272 996 869 17 2.29

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.94%. Given TAAT Global Alternatives’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TAAT Global Alternatives has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Global Alternatives -1,195.48% -238.15% -175.07% TAAT Global Alternatives Competitors -35.22% -18.77% -8.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Global Alternatives $2.04 million -$26.53 million -3.43 TAAT Global Alternatives Competitors $140.75 million $117.45 million 2.49

TAAT Global Alternatives’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives. TAAT Global Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TAAT Global Alternatives competitors beat TAAT Global Alternatives on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile (Get Rating)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

