Analyzing The Arena Group (AREN) and Its Rivals

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare The Arena Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get The Arena Group alerts:

51.3% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of The Arena Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Arena Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Arena Group -40.70% N/A -42.69% The Arena Group Competitors 33.86% 2.97% 4.29%

Volatility & Risk

The Arena Group has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Arena Group’s peers have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Arena Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Arena Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Arena Group Competitors 392 1851 2666 76 2.49

The Arena Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.00%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 69.11%. Given The Arena Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Arena Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Arena Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Arena Group $189.14 million -$89.94 million -5.07 The Arena Group Competitors $11.52 billion $2.61 billion 12.81

The Arena Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than The Arena Group. The Arena Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

The Arena Group peers beat The Arena Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About The Arena Group (Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. provides digital destinations that offer consumers with stories and news about the things, sports teams, personal finance, and lifestyle essentials. It is building a media ecosystem that brings together consumers, publishers, and advertisers in a strategy, which brings performance gains in traffic, engagement, and monetization. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology. The company was formerly known as TheMaven, Inc. and changed its name to The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.