Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AOMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami bought 3,700 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,236.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan bought 4,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,660.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOMR opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

