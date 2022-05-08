Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,943.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3,075.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,900.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $44.42 on Friday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $55.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

