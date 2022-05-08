ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam bought 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 120,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,268. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $473.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.