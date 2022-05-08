Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,453.89 ($18.16).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANTO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,645 ($20.55) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.74) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.99) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,340 ($16.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.36) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,457 ($18.20) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £14.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,614.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,465.80. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($14.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,968.50 ($24.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

About Antofagasta (Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.