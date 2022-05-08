Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 120,627 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 348,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 30,527 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 117,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

